F1 DRS issue ‘broader’ than Red Bull

Christian Horner has called on the FIA not to single out Red Bull when it comes to a review of the DRS.

The drag reduction system has been brought sharply into focus this season on two fronts.

Initially, questions have been raised as to the more powerful nature of the device on the RB19 compared to its rivals. It has been suggested that when deployed it reduces drag by around 25 percent, compared to an average of 14 percent for its rivals.

Additionally, the FIA has taken to shortening the DRS zones around the various circuits based on data from past events, seemingly playing into Red Bull’s hands.

The DRS for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in particular, was criticised after it was shortened by 100 metres, leading to just 23 overtakes and the processional race described as “boring” by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

For the Miami Grand Prix, the two DRS zones were reduced by 75 metres. This did not have such an adverse effect, however, as the number of overtakes increased from 45 in the inaugural edition to 60 for the latest event on Sunday.

The drivers, though, have still been asked by the FIA for input on the balance of performance between the cars, with the possibility of the DRS being looked at.

Suggested to Horner that it could be viewed as an anti-Red Bull situation, speaking after the race, he said: “You’ve got to forget Red Bull in that situation and look at the whole field and how is overtaking going generally.

“How much overtaking was there in that race? It looked reasonable. I felt the DRS was probably about the appropriate length.

“It wasn’t too easy to pass, but it was enough that the driver had to make the pass.

“I think maybe in Azerbaijan, they (the FIA) made it perhaps a little too short.

“There should be simulation software that’s capable of working that out with the data that they have collectively of the grid.”

With the Sporting Advisory Committee meeting this week to discuss the issue, there is the possibility the teams could also gang up on Red Bull.

But Horner said: “It needs to be broader than just looking at Red Bull.

“The DRS isn’t the difference between our performance at the moment.”