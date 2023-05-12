Ricciardo confirms date for RB19 runout

Daniel Ricciardo will finally get his first taste of this year’s all-conquering Red Bull in July.

After taking on the third driver role with the team for this season, Ricciardo has so far had to content himself with simulator runouts and marketing activities.

Whilst Ricciardo is a crucial cog in the well-oiled Red Bull machine at present, it has meant a lack of any meaningful track action.

But the Australian does not now have to wait too long before he gets to drive the RB19 that has so far won all five grands prix this season – three for reigning two-time F1 champion Max Verstappen and two for team-mate Sergio Perez.

“I’ve been in the simulator, but I will drive the RB19 in July after the Silverstone race (British GP on July 9) – I’m getting a Pirelli test,” said Ricciardo, speaking to ESPN.

Depending on the weather, that should allow the 33-year-old to clock up plenty of mileage, and obtain a real feel for the car that so far he has only sampled in the simulator.

“Then maybe I’ll get another one after Monza (Italian GP on September 3). A couple of months away (and) I’ll get to feel what it’s like. “I’m certainly excited to drive a fast car, but also a car that maybe still feels familiar for me – it does a little bit in the sim. “But I’m just excited to drive again and to just try to remind a team (that) obviously I once had a lot of success with, that I can still turn a fast lap.”

Ricciardo wants full-time F1 return in 2024

The two sessions will also inform Ricciardo as to whether he is ready to return to F1 next season.

After a troubled two seasons with McLaren that culminated in his contract being terminated a year ahead of schedule last year and Oscar Piastri stepping in as his replacement, Ricciardo opted for a year on the sidelines.

That culminated in him taking on his current Red Bull role that allows him to keep himself seen in the paddock, and enough of an eye over F1 to ensure he is up to speed.

The growing indication, as he has previously mentioned before, is that he will return to the grid in 2024. “I’m definitely still in a really good place,” he added. “I’m very happy with this,” referring to his reserve role. “Does it mean that I’m happy doing this for the next two or three years? Probably not. But I think for this year it’s certainly a good thing for me.