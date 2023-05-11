What to watch on Stan Sport
Thursday 11th May, 2023 - 5:00pm
Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the Shannons SpeedSeries, IndyCar and the FIA World Rally Championship.
The Shannons SpeedSeries heads to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for its third outing of the year, with categories such as the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, National Trans Am Series, as well as the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series featuring.
The 2023 IndyCar season continues with Round 5 at the Grand Prix of Indy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Heading into the curtain raiser for the Indianapolis 500, last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson leads the point standings, with Pato O’Ward second and Alex Palou third.
Scott McLaughlin is fourth in the standings, following his victory last time out at Barber Motorsport Park, with former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean in fifth, Texas Motor Speedway race winner Josef Newgarden in sixth, with 2022 title winner Will Power in seventh.
Six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon, Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta round out the top 10.
The fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championship at Rally Portugal marks the first of seven consecutive gravel-based rounds.
The Portuguese event follows an emotional Rally Croatia, that saw round winner Elfyn Evans dedicate his victory to Craig Breen, who lost his life in a crash during testing for the event.
Following that event, the Welshman has moved to joint top of the point standings, alongside his team-mate and eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier, with reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera a point adrift, followed by 2019 WRC title winner Ott Tanak.
Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.
SpeedSeries at Phillip Island
|Saturday, May 13
|11:30 AEST
|Day 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 11:30 AEST
|Sunday, May 14
|09:30 AEST
|Day 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 09:30 AEST
IndyCar at Indianapolis
|Saturday, May 13
|03:00 AEST
|Practice
|Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST
|06:00 AEST
|Qualifying
|Live on Stan Sport from 06:00 AEST
|Sunday, May 14
|01:15 AEST
|Final Practice
|Live on Stan Sport from 01:15 AEST
|05:30 AEST
|Race
|Live on Stan Sport from 05:30 AEST
World Rally Championship in Portugal
|Saturday, May 13
|04:00 AEST
|SS8 Figueira Da Foz
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
|16:30 AEST
|SS9 Viera Do Minho 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 16:30 AEST
|Sunday, May 14
|00:00 AEST
|SS9 Viera Do Minho 2
|Live on Stan Sport from 00:00 AEST
|04:00 AEST
|SS15 Lousada
|Live on Stan Sport from 04:00 AEST
|17:30 AEST
|SS19 Fafe 1
|Live on Stan Sport from 17:30 AEST
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]