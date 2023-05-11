What to watch on Stan Sport

Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend with the Shannons SpeedSeries, IndyCar and the FIA World Rally Championship.

The Shannons SpeedSeries heads to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for its third outing of the year, with categories such as the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Kumho V8 Touring Car Series, the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship, National Trans Am Series, as well as the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series featuring.

The 2023 IndyCar season continues with Round 5 at the Grand Prix of Indy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Heading into the curtain raiser for the Indianapolis 500, last year’s winner Marcus Ericsson leads the point standings, with Pato O’Ward second and Alex Palou third.

Scott McLaughlin is fourth in the standings, following his victory last time out at Barber Motorsport Park, with former Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean in fifth, Texas Motor Speedway race winner Josef Newgarden in sixth, with 2022 title winner Will Power in seventh.

Six-time IndyCar title winner Scott Dixon, Long Beach race winner Kyle Kirkwood and Colton Herta round out the top 10.

The fifth round of the FIA World Rally Championship at Rally Portugal marks the first of seven consecutive gravel-based rounds.

The Portuguese event follows an emotional Rally Croatia, that saw round winner Elfyn Evans dedicate his victory to Craig Breen, who lost his life in a crash during testing for the event.

Following that event, the Welshman has moved to joint top of the point standings, alongside his team-mate and eight-time WRC title winner Sebastien Ogier, with reigning champion Kalle Rovanpera a point adrift, followed by 2019 WRC title winner Ott Tanak.

Stan Sport will bring showcase key sessions live and ad-free throughout the weekend.

SpeedSeries at Phillip Island

Saturday, May 13 11:30 AEST Day 1 Live on Stan Sport from 11:30 AEST Sunday, May 14 09:30 AEST Day 2 Live on Stan Sport from 09:30 AEST

IndyCar at Indianapolis

Saturday, May 13 03:00 AEST Practice Live on Stan Sport from 03:00 AEST 06:00 AEST Qualifying Live on Stan Sport from 06:00 AEST Sunday, May 14 01:15 AEST Final Practice Live on Stan Sport from 01:15 AEST 05:30 AEST Race Live on Stan Sport from 05:30 AEST

World Rally Championship in Portugal