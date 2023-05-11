> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

WATCH: van Gisbergen takes part in Rally of Whangarei pre-event test

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 11th May, 2023 - 4:49pm

< Back

Watch as reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen prepares for the International Rally of Whangarei.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]