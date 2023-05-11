Muzman in GT4 Australia debut at Phillip Island

New South Wales Production Sports Car racer Valery Muzman will make his debut in the Monochrome GT4 Australia field at Phillip Island this weekend.

His first appearance will come at the wheel of his VOZ Property Group Ginetta G56 and will have his state co-driver, the experienced production car racer Steven Wan, sharing the driving duties.

Muzman freely admits to not having a lot of experience. He started out in Supersprints in 2017 before moving into Production Sports.

“I have won a few trophies and I am looking forward to seeing what I can achieve in GT4 Australia,” said the 57-year-old self-employed entrepreneur.

In ProdSports he raced a Lotus Exige V6 Cup R which did not fit into a lot of other categories.

“I decided to step up and get a car that I could run in other categories, so I purchased the Ginetta, and when GT4 Australia came along, it was a natural step,” Muzman said.

“I like the race formats offered by GT4 Australia and that they do a lot of events on various circuits. There also seems to be a lot of interest around the category and I can see it growing.”

Muzman is mostly aiming to have fun with his racing but expects his Ginetta to be a competitive entry.

“Ginetta has a good track record of taking wins in GT4 in Europe, and I like the choice of engine also in the LS3 V8 with the Xtrac gearbox. The price is well suited to my wallet also,” he smiled.

“This will be my first time in the category, and my first time on semi slicks, so I will just take it as it comes. I am also looking forward to racing with Steven this weekend,” Muzman added.

This year the Monochrome GT4 Australia is running alongside of the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars grid, ahead of a move to a standalone grid in 2024.

The combined field will tackle four 30-minute sprint races with races two and four to be broadcast on Stan Sport as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries package.

The action will kick off with practice and qualifying on Friday May 12 at 9:20 and 13:10 respectively, before Race 1commences from 16:00. On Saturday race two is scheduled for 12:15pm and the final two outings will be on Sunday at 09:10 and 12.10.