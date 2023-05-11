> News > Bikes > MotoGP

Michelin Race Guide: MotoGP France

Michelin

By Michelin

Thursday 11th May, 2023 - 5:30pm

< Back

Michelin’s Race Guide for Round 5 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship at Le Mans, France on May 12 – 14.

CLICK HERE to download the full guide.

Michelin-Race-Guide-2023-France-MotoGP

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]