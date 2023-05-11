IndyCar to raise possible trademark breaches with F1

IndyCar chiefs will raise possible trademark breaches arising from the Miami and Las Vegas Grands Prix with their Formula 1 counterparts.

Drivers criticised the extravagant pre-race introductions which occurred at the most recent grand prix of the season, in Miami, but they were not the only ones to take umbrage.

American rapper LL Cool J also raised eyebrows with IndyCar management when he referred to Formula 1 “the greatest spectacle in motorsports.”

That turn of phrase so happens to be quite similar to the slogan for the Indianapolis 500, ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’, which was first trademarked in 1985.

Similarly, a Las Vegas GP promotional video released by F1 in March referred to its category as “the greatest racing spectacle on the planet”, and declared the host city to be “the sports and entertainment capital of the world.”

That is evocative of a long-running tagline for Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) itself, ‘The Racing Capital of the World’.

The Las Vegas promo had already caught the attention of IndyCar, which is said to have contacted Liberty Media bosses requesting that they drop the lines.

Mark Miles, CEO of the Penske Entertainment Corp. which owns IndyCar and IMS, will issue another friendly reminder, reports IndyStar.

“I heard that,” Miles told the Indianapolis-based newspaper of the Miami pre-race show, “and my reaction was, ‘I’ll bet you race fans know that’s a crock of [expletive].

“‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ is right here [at IMS] in May, by every measure.

“And I don’t expect [the possible trademark breaches] to continue.

“We had a little conversation with them when it was popping up around Vegas, and it was very informal and quick, so I was surprised by [a repeat in Miami].

“But I don’t think that’s their general MO.”

It is possible that LL Cool J’s pronouncement was an innocent mistake caused by a breakdown in communication somewhere within the Miami promotional team.

Miles commented, “I didn’t consider it a [Formula 1] corporate policy, given our relationship.”

The issue is likely to be particularly sensitive during the Month of May, when the Indianapolis 500 takes place.

The issue is likely to be particularly sensitive during the Month of May, when the Indianapolis 500 takes place.

Before then, drivers will race on the road course this weekend