Field set for Phillip Island S5000 round

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Thursday 11th May, 2023 - 2:41pm

S5000 at Phillip Island. Picture: Australian Racing Group

A nine-strong field is set to tackle this weekend’s second round of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at the Phillip Island Shannons SpeedSeries event.

Garry Rogers Motorsport has entered four cars, including one for PremiAir Racing Supercars driver James Golding, whose participation in Round 1 at Symmons Plains in February was “a one-off at [that] stage.”

The rest of the GRM contingent is Supercars enduro regular Jordan Boys, Nic Carroll, and Aaron Cameron, the latter of whom will be on double-duty given he is also contesting Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

Team BRM will field two cars, namely the #1 of current points leader and two-time championship winner Joey Mawson, and the #2 for Mark Rosser.

Versa Motorsport is campaigning three cars, to be steered by Cooper Webster, Winston Smith, and Blake Purdie.

For the first time, S5000 will race at Phillip Island with push-to-pass, which was introduced to the category late last year.

Practice for the V8-powered open-wheelers takes place tomorrow, with qualifying and three races across the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Also on the bill are the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series, and National Trans Am Series.

Stan Sport will stream all of the key action live and ad-free on Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

Car # SPONSOR DRIVER SURNAME MAKE YEAR CC COLOUR
1 ACM Finance.com Joey Mawson S5000 2019 5200 Black/Red
2 The Fuzzies Game Team BRM Mark Rosser S5000 2019 5200 White/Blue
18 Team Valvoline GRM Aaron Cameron S5000 2019 5200 Black/Gold
31 Garry Rogers Motorsport James Golding S5000 2019 5200 TBC
28 Versa Motorsport Winston Smith S5000 2019 5200 Black
37 Versa Motorsport Cooper Webster S5000 2019 5200 Black/Yellow
48 Nippy’s VERSA Motorsport Blake Purdie S5000 2019 5200 White/Orange
49 Team Valvoline GRM Jordan Boys S5000 2019 5200 Orange/Black
96 Garry Rogers Motorsport Nic Carroll S5000 2019 5200 Red

