Field set for Phillip Island S5000 round

A nine-strong field is set to tackle this weekend’s second round of the S5000 Australian Drivers’ Championship at the Phillip Island Shannons SpeedSeries event.

Garry Rogers Motorsport has entered four cars, including one for PremiAir Racing Supercars driver James Golding, whose participation in Round 1 at Symmons Plains in February was “a one-off at [that] stage.”

The rest of the GRM contingent is Supercars enduro regular Jordan Boys, Nic Carroll, and Aaron Cameron, the latter of whom will be on double-duty given he is also contesting Supercheap Auto TCR Australia.

Team BRM will field two cars, namely the #1 of current points leader and two-time championship winner Joey Mawson, and the #2 for Mark Rosser.

Versa Motorsport is campaigning three cars, to be steered by Cooper Webster, Winston Smith, and Blake Purdie.

For the first time, S5000 will race at Phillip Island with push-to-pass, which was introduced to the category late last year.

Practice for the V8-powered open-wheelers takes place tomorrow, with qualifying and three races across the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Also on the bill are the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS, Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, Kumho Tyre V8 Touring Car Series, and National Trans Am Series.

Stan Sport will stream all of the key action live and ad-free on Saturday and Sunday.

Entry list: Round 2, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit