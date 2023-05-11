Bathurst 1000 camping set to go on sale

2023 Bathurst 1000 campsites are set to go on sale to the public next week, Supercars has confirmed.

The general public will get the chance to buy campsites for the 60th anniversary edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000 from next Tuesday, May 16 May 10:00 AEST.

Limited sites are available in six of the eight campgrounds, after the renewal process for last year’s campers wrapped up last month.

Supercars CEO Shane Howard us urging fans to act quickly in order to secure a site.

“The mountain is going to come alive this year, and campers are at the centre of our celebrations,” he said.

“As well as celebrating this significant milestone in our sport’s great history, this year’s event is the first fans will have to cheer on the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang in the Great Race.

“We encourage anyone interested in camping on and around the mountain to be ready to book from 10am next Tuesday as we anticipate them to sell out quickly.

“We have carefully planned and prepared a diverse range of campgrounds to cater to different preferences and requirements.

“Whether you prefer a powered site, a non-powered site, or a specific location near the action, we have options to suit every camper’s needs.”

Campsite tickets will be available for purchase via the Bathurst Camping page on Supercars’ official website.

Campsite tickets do not include access to the event, meaning admission tickets will also need to be purchased, through Ticketek.

Campground Availability:

Reid & Sulman: Available

The Chase: Available

Max Cameron: Available

Enduro: Available

Orchard standard (non-powered): Available

Orchard standard (powered): Available

Orchard large (powered): Available

Motorhome Park (powered): Available

The Paddock: Sold out

McPhillamy Park: Sold out

Important Information for Campers: