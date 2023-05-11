Bathurst 1000 camping set to go on sale
Thursday 11th May, 2023 - 12:18pm
2023 Bathurst 1000 campsites are set to go on sale to the public next week, Supercars has confirmed.
The general public will get the chance to buy campsites for the 60th anniversary edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000 from next Tuesday, May 16 May 10:00 AEST.
Limited sites are available in six of the eight campgrounds, after the renewal process for last year’s campers wrapped up last month.
Supercars CEO Shane Howard us urging fans to act quickly in order to secure a site.
“The mountain is going to come alive this year, and campers are at the centre of our celebrations,” he said.
“As well as celebrating this significant milestone in our sport’s great history, this year’s event is the first fans will have to cheer on the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang in the Great Race.
“We encourage anyone interested in camping on and around the mountain to be ready to book from 10am next Tuesday as we anticipate them to sell out quickly.
“We have carefully planned and prepared a diverse range of campgrounds to cater to different preferences and requirements.
“Whether you prefer a powered site, a non-powered site, or a specific location near the action, we have options to suit every camper’s needs.”
Campsite tickets will be available for purchase via the Bathurst Camping page on Supercars’ official website.
Campsite tickets do not include access to the event, meaning admission tickets will also need to be purchased, through Ticketek.
Campground Availability:
- Reid & Sulman: Available
- The Chase: Available
- Max Cameron: Available
- Enduro: Available
- Orchard standard (non-powered): Available
- Orchard standard (powered): Available
- Orchard large (powered): Available
- Motorhome Park (powered): Available
- The Paddock: Sold out
- McPhillamy Park: Sold out
Important Information for Campers:
- Campers do not need to log in to any accounts to purchase a site.
- A new campsite booking system is in place for 2023, and existing Ticketek logins are not valid.
- To guarantee a preferred site, it is recommended to purchase one site at a time.
- Carefully review the maps on Supercars.com to identify a desired location.
- The booking process allows for the selection of multiple sites if needed.
- Ensure all information, including arrival/departure dates, personal details, and payment, is accurately provided.
- A confirmation email with further instructions will be sent after completing the booking.
