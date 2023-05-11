Bargwanna V8TC Falcon livery revealed

The Anderson Motorsport Falcon in which Jude Bargwanna will make his Kumho V8 Touring Car debut this weekend at Phillip Island has broken cover.

The third-generation racer is the son of Scott, nephew of Bathurst 1000 winner Jason, and grandson of Alfie, against whom team owner Michael Anderson has raced.

Bearing Jude Bargwanna’s preferred #79, the ex-Tickford Racing, Project Blueprint-spec FG Falcon also sports primary backing from Activ Brand Management.

The 18-year-old has identified Supercars as his ambition and, in Anderson, he has joined the team which won last year’s Super3 Series with Brad Vaughan, and currently leads the Super2 Series with Zak Best.

V8 Touring Cars was, until recently, Super3, but is now again a standalone competition on the Shannons SpeedSeries bill, and effectively forms the fourth tier of Supercars as a category.

Bargwanna is one of three drivers in this weekend’s 11-car field who are contesting the top, Championship class of V8 Touring Cars, the others being Antonio Molluso in an Image Racing FG Falcon and Blake Fardell in a Mr HDT Race Cars VE Commodore.

The Anderson Motorsport Falcon has history as a title winner not only in Super3, but in the hands of Cameron Waters when it was fielded by Tickford itself in Super2 in 2015.

The V8 Touring Cars are on-track tomorrow for practice, with qualifying and three races to come across Saturday and Sunday.

All three races can be seen as part of Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the SpeedSeries.

Entry list: Round 1, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit