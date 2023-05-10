VIDEO: Brad Jones on Gen3 chassis clip changes

Brad Jones has explained the changes which Supercars has allowed teams to make in order to strengthen the chassis clips of their Gen3 race cars.

Following a series of incidents in Event 2 of the season at Albert Park which exposed a weakness in the clips, Supercars approved optional modifications ahead of the trip across the Nullarbor to Wanneroo Raceway.

The modifications pertained to both the front and rear clips, with the addition of gusseting such that steering arms should bend before the damage is transferred to the clip itself.

“There’s three spots on the side of this rear clip where we’re allowed to fit a gusset,” said the Brad Jones Racing boss in his latest tech video.

“It gets welded in and gives that enough strength that when it gets hit – because the suspension arms mount off this – it doesn’t crease the bars.

“So hopefully, what’ll happen is, it’ll bend the suspension, not damage this particular clip, and give it a little bit more strength.

“We need until someone has a bit of an accident to see if that’s better, but I’m sure it’s going to be an improvement.”