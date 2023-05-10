The Ultimate Motorsport Prize is back!

One lucky fan will be given the opportunity to win the Ultimate Bathurst Prize as part of an ultimate motorsport raffle prize being offered by Pirtek to support the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Pirtek has teamed up again with the sports biggest stakeholders to create the third annual Ultimate Bathurst Prize. The winner and their guest will be treated as Super VIP guests at the Repco Bathurst 1000 in October this year.

The prize is not being auctioned, but being raffled, giving everyone a chance to be involved.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and all proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

Fans can buy their ticket for a chance to win this once in a lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton says he is expecting an enormous response to what is being labeled as the ‘greatest motorsport fan prize ever offered in Australia’.

“The ultimate motorsport prize is in its third year and it’s just gone from strength-to-strength,” said Dutton.

“We established the raffle in 2021 and we knew we had something special that could become an annual highlight for Australian motorsport fans,” said Dutton.

“Our commitment is to support St Vincent’s Hospital and the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit and we know the funds raised will assist them to continue their great work.

“Last year, our winner had the time of her life and gained access to areas of the Bathurst 1000 that no general punter can get to. She had experiences she’ll never forget and you’ll get the same should you win the major prize.

“We have to thank all the stakeholders for again getting involved. Every part of the prize is donated which means 100 percent of proceeds raised go directly to St Vincent’s.

“Whatever you can think of, it’s part of this outstanding prize and we love the idea that a raffle provides everyone with the chance to win.

“Whether it be waving the green flag on pit straight to start the 161-lap race, meeting the legendary Dick Johnson, having VIP access to a number of behind-the-scenes areas or a helicopter ride over the track, these will be just some of the highlights of a weekend filled with once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

First prize in the raffle also includes a return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, two nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, access to the grid before the start of the race.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum, a personal tour of the Supercars TV compound hosted by Neil Crompton.

Also included is a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

So they get a total understanding of the world’s most famous motorsport mountain, the winner and guest will also do a Course Car lap of the track in the official Supercars Safety Car, be personally escorted on a spectators’ tour taking in McPhillamy Park and Brock Skyline and also get a birds-eye view from a lap in a helicopter.

All this will be coordinated by the winner’s personal VIP concierge host for the weekend who will make everything as seamless and as enjoyable as possible.

Second prize in the draw will be two corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at any 2024 Supercars event.

Third prize will be two general admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of choice.

The prize has been made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

The winner will be announced on Friday 8 September 2023 at Pirtek’s Head Office, allowing a month for the winners to make their arrangements.

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Two nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.