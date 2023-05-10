Speedcafe.com to livestream Formula Drift

Speedcafe has been confirmed as a livestream partner for Formula Drift.

The world’s premier drifting series features professional drivers that are judged on their lines, angles and style, rather than outright speed.

The 20th anniversary season in 2023 consists of eight rounds, with 38 drivers confirmed to take part in the Pro Championship.

The announcement marks an expansion of the live motorsport offering from Speedcafe and follows the announcement of the website as the international streaming partner for the SpeedSeries in 2023, as well as the livestream partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“Speedcafe.com is pleased to be a livestream partner for Formula Drift,” Speedcafe Commercial Manager Troy Williams said.

“Drifting both in Australia and globally has a very passionate fanbase, with a core following being a young, vibrant audience and we see this as a great opportunity to expand Speedcafe TV’s reach within the world of motorsport.

“Having the world of motorsport at your fingertips via the Speedcafe.com App is great for our audience, and we look forward to watching all the action from Formula Drift on Speedcafe TV.”

The next round of the 2023 Formula Drift season will take place at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Georgia, on May 11-13, with the event to be broadcast on Speedcafe TV.

2023 Formula Drift Calendar

Round 1: Streets of Long Beach, Long Beach, California – April 8

Round 2: Road to the Championship, Road Atlanta, Georgia – May 13

Round 3: Scorched, Orlando Speed World, Florida – May 27

Round 4: The Gauntlet, Englishtown Raceway Park, New Jersey – June 24

Round 5: Crossroads, World Wide Technology Raceway, Missouri – July 15

Round 6: Throwdown, Evergreen Speedway, Washington – August 12

Round 7: Elevated, Utah Motorsport Campus, Utah – September 16

Round 8: Title Fight: Irwindale Speedway, California – October 14