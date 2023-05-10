National Drag Racing Championship formed

The inaugural National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC) has been announced with its event schedule to be confirmed later this month.

The NDRC is intended to unify competition with a single national calendar, one management group, and a national and international broadcast package.

The announcement of the came from Andy Lopez and Nathan Prendergast, the team behind the Burson Auto Parts Top Fuel Championship.

The NDRC will include Top Fuel, Nitro Funny Car, Top Doorslammer, Pro Alcohol, Pro Stock, Top Fuel Motorcycle, Pro Stock Bike, Pro Mod, and Sportsman, all with the opportunity to race in one national championship series.

The calendar is scheduled to be announced on May 26 from The Bend Dragway in South Australia, following final consultation with Group 1 associations.

It will feature eleven championship events, headlined by either the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship or the Nitro Funny Car Championship.

It will include a single Grand Final event for all professional categories in 2024 at the Winternationals at Willowbank Raceway.

According to NDRC co-promoter Lopez, “The National Drag Racing Championship represents a massive opportunity for the sport to go forward. The statement ‘One way, forward’ has become our mantra.

“We’ve taken the Burson Auto Parts Australian Top Fuel Championship to venues all over Australia, and that’s given us a good chance to listen to what racers and fans want. Racers and fans want a positive drag racing scene where racers fight for a single national title in their category.

“What is really clear is that everybody wants what’s best for the sport. We won’t all agree all the time, but if we’re respectful and positive, the sport will be in a good place.”

Additionally, Aeroflow has thrown its support behind the national Sportsman Championship series. It will run at both NDRC Group 1 events and standalone shows at regional tracks.

Regional tracks will be invited to host and manage the standalone events as they have done with previous championships, with strong marketing and communications support from the NDRC team.

Reigning Top Fuel Champion Peter Xiberras added, “Unity is the most essential thing required for drag racing to succeed. Top Fuel is in a really good place right now, and it’s going to be awesome to see that brought to all the racing categories.

“Fans are coming back to the track in droves, the television package has never looked better, and things are looking up for the sport that I love.”

400 Thunder director Tony Wedlock said, “We met with the NDRC team to hear their plans, and the 400 Thunder Board was satisfied that the NDRC is in the best interests of everyone in the sport we all love so much.

“Given that, it’s time to retire the 400 Thunder Series and we ask all racers to get behind the NDRC.”

All eleven rounds of the National Drag Racing Championship and all race day action will be broadcast live and free in Australia, as well as several post-produced highlight shows. The formal announcement of the broadcast partnership will be made on May 17.