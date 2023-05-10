Marc Marquez to make injury comeback at French MotoGP

Marc Marquez will make a comeback from his latest injury at this weekend’s French MotoGP round, the Repsol Honda Team has announced.

The six-time premier class champion has missed the last three rounds of the four held thus far in 2023 after he clattered into RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira in the first Grand Prix Race of the season at Portugal’s Portimao.

That crash caused a broken hand and Marquez underwent surgery in the days following that event, with the Spaniard having not competed since.

In the meantime, he has also had a Double Long Lap Penalty hanging over his head as punishment for the Oliveira incident, a sanction which has now been annulled by the MotoGP Court of Appeal.

Marquez underwent a CT scan on Tuesday (local time), with the works Honda team now proclaiming, “After breaking the first metacarpal on his right hand in Portugal, Marc Marquez will return to racing his Repsol Honda Team RC213V in France.

“Having consulted with three separate medical teams, all involved are satisfied with the healing of the bone and the #93 will be back on track in France.

“The primary focus of the weekend will be getting back into the flow of a Grand Prix weekend and picking up where Marquez and the Honda RC213V left off.”

The man himself said, “I am really happy to be back with the Repsol Honda Team, about to ride my bike again.

“First of all, I want to thank my medical team for their professionalism and advice over the past few weeks.

“Of course, as a rider, you always want to be back as soon as possible, but with an injury like this it was really important to allow it to heal.

“Now I am here and fully focused on riding, I have no worries about the injury since it’s fully healed.

“Let’s see what the French GP brings and most importantly, work to our maximum.”

The works Honda team will be at full-strength at Le Mans this weekend, with Joan Mir on the other factory-entered RC213V.

Practice starts on Friday night (AEST).