Bathurst BMW heads to Phillip Island

Tim and Jack Sipp will race the Speedcafe BMW M4 that ran at the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour in this weekend’s Shannons SpeedSeries.

The father and son will be competing in Class X of the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars first round which runs alongside the GT4s this year, starting at Phillip Island.

The F82 M4 Coupe was steered by former Supercars driver David Russell alongside Robert Gooley and Karl Begg at the Bathurst 6 Hour in April.

Tim Sipp returns to the series, after he last competed in 2009. From racing in a variety of grassroots categories in the 90s, he moved from Saloon Cars to a V8 Supercar entry for the 2000 Bathurst FAI 1000. He completed the race with Shane Beikoff in 19th of the 55 entries, and second of the privateers.

Sipp also took part in the reborn 2007 Bathurst 12 Hour production car race aboard a Wilson Brothers Subaru Impreza WRX, again in 2008 in the Jake Camilleri Mazda3 MPS, and in 2009 with the GSK HSV E-Series Clubsport.

He has been on the sidelines of late and all his resources and sponsorship have gone towards son Jack’s motorsport pursuits, but he is excited to be making his comeback.

Jack Sipp has previously competed in the Gemini Series, Formula Ford, Formula 4, Super 3, Dunlop Super 2, and most recently, the Trans Am Series.

“I am looking forward to competing in a full season of the 2023 Australian Production Cars, and with the added bonus of sharing the car with the old boy, it should be good fun!” said they younger Sipp.

“We are both looking forward to Phillip Island,” added Tim Sipp. “It will be a special moment to share the car with Jacko, it is something we have talked about for years.

“We are grateful to Karl Begg and the Speedcafe crew for the opportunity, along with our sponsor partners, Randall Industries, BOQ Noosa and Noosa Thai Boxing Academy.”