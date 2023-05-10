ANDRA responds to NDRC announcement

The Australian National Drag Racing Association (ANDRA) has responded to this afternoon’s announcement of the newly formed National Drag Racing Championship (NDRC).

The NDRC has been created with the goal of unifying drag racing competition through with a single national calendar and central management group, backed by a national and international broadcast package.

It will combined 11 categories under the NDRC banner, with a new national Sportsman Championship series to replace the 400 Thunder brand and championship, which will see its final even at the Winternationals in June.

Andy Lopez and Nathan Prendergast, who are behind the Burson Auto Parts Top Fuel Championship, released the news of the NDRC earlier today.

“We have had preliminary discussions with Andy Lopez re this vision statement, which was released by the NDRC this afternoon,” said ANDRA caretaker CEO, Ian Brown.

“As agreed prior to the release with Andy, ANDRA will be undertaking further discussions with the NDRC team regarding the finer details of this concept, both overall and in particular, in regard to sportsman racing, calendars, regulations and so forth.

“Before such discussions are conducted, it is too early for ANDRA to make any statement regarding potential impacts of NDRC on our Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series.

“ANDRA and Summit Racing Equipment have delivered a comprehensive national sportsman series to the ANDRA membership for a substantial period of time, and plans for our 2023/2024 season are well-advanced.

“The dates for rounds one and two have already been publicly confirmed, with entries now open via the respective host tracks, and a 12-round calendar is close to completion (see below for the draft dates).

“As soon as more information is available, ANDRA will issue an update to its membership regarding its position in relation to the NDRC and any possible impacts on the upcoming 2023/2024 Summit Racing Equipment Sportsman Series.”

Brown was appointed ANDRA’s caretaker CEO in March, after Brett Stevens departure from the organisation. Both Brown and Katie Cassar joined the ANDRA board the same month, bringing the number of board members to seven.