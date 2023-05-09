Triple Eight set to launch Supercheap Auto wildcard campaign

Fans are being invited to attend when Triple Eight launches its Supercheap Auto wildcard campaign for 2023, later this month.

Triple Eight Race Engineering will once again field an extra entry in this year’s enduros, with Craig Lowndes to be joined in the #888 Chevrolet Camaro by Zane Goddard.

The effort will be officially launched on Saturday, May 27 in Brisbane, from 16:00-19:00.

Fans are encouraged to attend the event at Maritime Green Northshore (Dock C), Bincote St, Hamilton (next to Eat Street Brisbane), where the Supercheap Auto Camaro will be revealed in its test livery.

There will also be the opportunity to meet not only Lowndes and Goddard, but also Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen, Broc Feeney, and Team Principal/co-driver Jamie Whincup.

Activities include giveaways, a signing session, food, DJs, and other entertainment.

This year is the third for the Supercheap Auto wildcard, which saw Russell ‘The Enforcer’ Ingall and Feeney join forces in the 2021 Bathurst 1000, before the latter graduated from a title-winning Dunlop Super2 Series season into a full-time Repco Supercars Championship drive with Triple Eight.

Last year, Lowndes spearheaded the #888 entry along with a Triple Eight Super2 driver of the day, specifically Declan Fraser.

They finished eighth at Mount Panorama, the best ever result for a wildcard in the Great Race, with Fraser going on to win the second tier title and then land a seat at Tickford Racing for the current Championship season.

Lowndes has likened his role to that of his own mentor, Peter Brock, first in helping launch Fraser into his rookie Supercars Championship deal and now potentially assisting Goddard to cement a place in the competition.

As an enduro wildcard, the #888 Supercheap Auto entry will be granted three test days, with the Camaro chassis still under construction at Triple Eight’s Banyo headquarters, in the northern suburbs of Brisbane.

The squad boasts a total of nine Bathurst 1000 wins, the equal greatest haul of any team, with all nine of those having been achieved by at least one of Lowndes (six), Whincup (four, including three shared with Lowndes), and van Gisbergen (two).

The latter won last year’s Bathurst 1000 with Garth Tander, while a fifth for Feeney/Whincup and the eighth for Lowndes/Fraser meant all three Triple Eight cars finished in the top 10.

Whincup was recently confirmed as Feeney’s co-driver in Car #88 for another year while, in Car #97, Richie Stanaway has replaced Tander after the latter’s defection to Grove Racing.

The Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place from September 15-17 and the Bathurst 1000 from October 5-8.

