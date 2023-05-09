Power declares start of IndyCar season ‘pretty good’

2022 champion Will Power has described the start of his 2023 IndyCar season as “pretty good” despite taking four races to get a first podium of the year.

The Team Penske driver finished third at Barber Motorsports Park, last time out, after a seventh at St Petersburg, 16th at Texas, and sixth at Long Beach.

This time last year, Power had not finished any lower than fourth, and would not do so in a 12 of the 17 races which made up his second series-winning campaign.

While the form line is less impressive so far in 2023, the 42-year-old is content.

“Look, if I finished fifth, I would have been happy – or sixth, even eighth, honestly – because it’s the bad days that get you,” he reasoned.

“I would say the start of my season’s just been pretty good. I wouldn’t say it’s a bad start of the season at all.

“I’ve been happy with all the results except for one, which was Texas. You can’t win ’em all.

“In fact, it’s very difficult to win one or two in a season, so you’ve just got to keep racking up good finishes.”

Next up is the Indianapolis road course race and then the 500, where Penske has been relatively poor in recent years.

Power agreed that a first podium of the year is a boost, but cautioned that it means little in the context of the Indy 500.

“I mean, it’s good for the whole group on the car,” he remarked.

“Obviously mentally for yourself, it’s a very positive thing. Everything’s heading in the right direction.

“Indy is a very, very different animal in terms of the 500. Obviously, you have the Grand Prix before that, but the 500 is a very standalone, tough, unique event.

“We’re hoping to be in the game this year. We’ve been pretty disappointed with the performance the last few years.

“We’ll wait and see. You don’t say anything. We’ve done a lot of work.”

The Grand Prix of Indianapolis takes place this weekend, with coverage live and ad-free on Stan Sport.