PHOTOS: Lynk & Co 03 TCR livery

The livery for the Ashley Seward Motorsport-run Autoglym Lynk & Co 03 TCR that will make its Australian competition debut at Round 2 of the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series this weekend has been revealed.

Former BTCC driver Tom Oliphant will campaign the new car, one of two makes joining the TCR Australia Series field this weekend – the other being the brand-new Cupra of Carl Cox Motorsport that has just arrived in the country.

While Oliphant performed a shakedown of the new 03 TCR, the Cupra will turn its first wheel when Practice 1 kicks off at 12:10 Phillip Island time this Friday, May 12.