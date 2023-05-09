Verstappen ‘absolutely fine’ with being booed

Max Verstappen can understand why he was booed before and after winning the Miami Grand Prix.

The two-time F1 champion, however, has no issue with those who choose to jeer him as it simply means he is successful.

Red Bull driver Verstappen was initially booed during the pre-race show when all 20 drivers were introduced on the grid to the crowd.

There were naturally huge cheers for fan favourites such as Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc, home-two hero Logan Sargeant, and, of course, Sergio Perez given the strong Latin presence in Miami.

When it came to Verstappen, however, there were audible boos mingled in with acclaim.

After winning the race from ninth on the grid ahead of Perez and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, there were further boos when he stood on the podium.

Responding to the criticism, Verstappen said: “If I was driving at the back, nobody would be doing anything in terms of reaction. Right?

“It’s normal when you’re winning, and they don’t like who is winning. So for me, this is something which is absolutely fine.

“As long as I stand on the top (of the podium), that, for me, is the most important.

“I take the trophy home and they go back to their houses and they can have a nice evening.”

Verstappen triumph times two

It proved to be a day of double celebration for the Verstappen family as dad Jos won his maiden rally event, taking victory in the Monteburg Rally in Belgium.

The 51-year-old former Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minard driver finished tied on time with Davy Vanneste.

Verstappen, however, was declared the winner due to his setting the fastest time on the opening stage.

Reflecting on his father’s success, Verstappen Jr said: “I’m happy for him.

“He definitely spends a lot of time on it, and it’s nice when things pay off, when you put all that effort in.

“For him, it’s kind of a hobby, but he takes it very seriously.

“I’ve got pictures and videos, and to see that smile on his face. You never lose that kind of competitiveness and happiness if you do well, if you get rewarded for your efforts.

“So very happy to see him get the trophy.”