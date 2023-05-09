Lynk & Co TCR livery revealed

Liveries for the Ashley Seward Motorsport-run Autoglym Lynk & Co 03 TCR to be raced by Tom Oliphant, and Brad Harris’ new Wall Racing-prepared Honda Civic Type R have been launched. Both are scheduled to compete this weekend in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia second round at Phillip Island.

The Autoglym livery has been updated from the scheme that previously adorned the team’s Alfa Romeo in which Oliphant contested the opening round of the season and has further support from AWC, WIN Network and i98 FM.

“It’s super exciting to finally have the car fully liveried up and looking its best ahead of round two,” said Oliphant. “The car looks phenomenal and will certainly stand out amongst the TCR Australia field.

Prior to being replenished in its racing colours, the Lynk & Co 03 TCR was put through its paces by Oliphant and the ASM team at a PI test day. It was Oliphant’s first laps of the iconic circuit while he and the team came to terms with the freshly rebuilt chassis.

“I was able to do some testing in the car a couple of weeks ago and was extremely impressed by it. The Lynk & Co feels like a proper race car, and it’s clear that a lot of time and money has been spent in its development.”

PHOTOS: Ashley Seward Motorsport Autoglym Lynk & Co 03 TCR livery.

Meanwhile Wall Racing has shown off the colours for Harris’ Honda, which will appear on track alongside reigning champ Tony D’Alberto in his Honda. The Harris’ Honda will be backed by Exclusive Switchboards, Alliance Metal Solutions and Aesthetic Building and Facades.

It has an impressive record at Phillip Island with two race wins last year in the hands of Fabian Coulthard. Previously, it was raced by John Martin. While it will be Harris’ first appearance in TCR, the Sydneysider is a six-time race winner in the Mazda RX-8 Cup Series.

“I wanted to take on a new challenge this season, and I identified TCR as a category with a high level of talent across the entire field – it will be the most competitive category I’ve ever raced in,” Harris said.

Harris recently tested the Civic at Sydney Motorsport Park and identified aerodynamics as the trickiest aspect of the car to understand. “I’ve raced a front-wheel-drive car before, but the Civic is the first car I’ve driven with slicks and aero,” Harris said.