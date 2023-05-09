Ken Block Trophy announced for Rally of Whangarei

The Ken Block Trophy will be awarded to the winner of this weekend’s 2023 Rally of Whangarei.

Block was killed in a snowmobile accident in January 2023, having left a significant impact on the motorsport and automotive culture through the inception of his ‘Gymkhana’ clips, which started in 2008.

The combination of his marketing nous, driving talent and passion lead to manufacturer backing, from companies including Subaru, Ford and Audi.

This led to Block becoming a late bloomer, Winning Rookie of the Year in the 2005 Rally America National Championship at age 37 before competing at the highest level in the World Rally Championship.

He also competed in the New Zealand Rally Championship on three occasions, winning the national category in 2015.

Ken’s wife Lucy told organisers that the late Block would have been honoured to have the perpetual trophy named after him.

“He loved New Zealand rally and they were by far his favourite roads. He [also] always carried a greenstone necklace at every rally since it was presented to him in New Zealand.”

The unique trophy will be from Auckland’s Ellerslie Jewellers and will include greenstone as a tribute to Block in its design.

“We’re grateful to Lucy and the family for granting permission to present this trophy. It’ll be a tough moment, and I can guarantee a lot of wet eyes. Ken meant a lot to us,” said Rally of Whangarei Event Chairman, Steve Foster.

“It’s hard to even consider a memorial trophy for someone who meant as much to us as Ken did. We always expected he would return, and we intend to keep that memory with the presentation of this trophy.”

Rally of Whangarei organisers have also reserved Block’s famous number #43 on the 48-strong entry list for this year’s event, which takes in 18 special stages covering 720km on New Zealand’s North Island.

Among those competing is current Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen.

The event starts with a ceremonial welcome at Whangarei’s Cameron St Mall from 17:30 Friday May 12, with competitive stages underway on Saturday May 13.