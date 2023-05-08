Perez reprimanded for ‘undesirable’ lateness in Miami GP

Sergio Perez has been warned of potentially ‘undesirable consequences’ after being late for the drivers’ parade ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

After finishing runner-up at the end of the 57-lap race around the Miami International Autodrome behind Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, despite starting on pole compared to the Dutchman’s ninth on the grid, Perez was summoned to the stewards.

The Mexican driver was accused of an alleged breach of article 19.4 b) of the sporting regulations, namely late attendance of the pre-race drivers’ parade.

After hearing from Perez and a team representative, the stewards determined he was late, leading to a non-driving reprimand and a strongly worded statement.

“The reason for the lateness was the team’s media and other commercial commitments that the driver had to satisfy before turning up for the parade,” read the statement.

“We considered that this was not a valid reason for the lateness.

“A driver turning up late for such events can have undesirable resultant consequences for the event and should be avoided at all times.”

Speaking in the post-race drivers’ press conference ahead of the meeting with the stewards, Perez explained that “my marketing team left it too late”, adding that he would “need to tell them”.

In response, Verstappen made a point that he and Perez “need to do less marketing”.

He added: “It’s too busy. We need more free time.”