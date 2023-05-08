> News > Formula 1

Results: Miami Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 8th May, 2023 - 7:03am

< Back

Full results from the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

Read the full race report here

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 57
2 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 5.384
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 26.305
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 33.229
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 42.511
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 51.249
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 52.988
8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 55.67
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 58.123
10 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 62.945
11 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 64.309
12 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 64.754
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 71.637
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 72.861
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 74.95
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 78.44
17 4 Lando Norris McLaren 87.717
18 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 88.949
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1L
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1L

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]