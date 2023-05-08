Results: Miami Grand Prix
Monday 8th May, 2023 - 7:03am
Full results from the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|57
|2
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|5.384
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|26.305
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|33.229
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|42.511
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|51.249
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|52.988
|8
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|55.67
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|58.123
|10
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|62.945
|11
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|64.309
|12
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|64.754
|13
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|71.637
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|72.861
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|74.95
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|78.44
|17
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|87.717
|18
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|88.949
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1L
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1L
