PHOTOS: 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

The 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has taken place with Max Verstappen taking victory for the second year running – the Red Bull driver now the exclusive winner at the 19-turn semi-permanent Florida circuit.

The Dutchman had to push from ninth on the grid, after team-mate at last week’s Azerbaijan winner Sergio Perez scored pole in final qualifying (Q3) session cut short after Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari at Turn 7 to bring out the red flag. The battle that was set up between the Red Bull drivers made for a salivating duel … read the full race report here.

Yet Miami was as colourful off-track as on, with the fanfare and excitement upped with celebrities, driver introductions and an atmosphere far removed from traditional grands prix in Europe.

The Formula 1 grid next heads to Imola, Italy, in two weeks time (May 19-21) where the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix kicks off a triple-header that takes in the streets of Monaco and then Barcelona, Spain.

All photos: XPB Images.