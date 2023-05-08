New drivers, cars on Supercheap TCR Phillip Island entry list

Brad Harris will make his Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series debut at Phillip Island this weekend, as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries. The second round will also see the debut Lynk & Co and the return of Cupra to the series.

Harris joins the series aboard the Wall Racing Honda Civic Type-R TCR that won the Phillip Island round last year in the hands of Fabian Coulthard.

Harris is a 30-year-old New South Welshman who began racing at the age of 16. He has raced an Improved Production Suzuki Swift and joined the RX-8 Cup Series in 2019 alongside twin brother, Will.

Harris purchased the car from Wall Racing, and as the newcomer makes the transition, will be supported by the 2022 TCR Champion outfit.

“Wall Racing has been very accommodating, helping us get in the car and get used to the car, meaning we were able to learn a lot on the test day,” Harris said. “They have been very helpful with the production side of things, and I cannot wait to get started.”

“I’m used to front-wheel drives, but I will just need to get used to the TCR wings while gaining valuable experience on the slick tyres,” Harris added.

“The car has plenty of power, more than I have driven with before but everything went really well at the test, so that gives me plenty of confidence.

“We want to go out and have some fun, the aim isn’t to break any records but to see if we can be somewhere in the mid-pack. It’s a big learning weekend.”

Former British Touring Car Championship race winner Tom Oliphant will debut the Autoglym Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the first of its type to race in Australia.

Meanwhile Michael Clemente will make the first appearance of his new Cupra TCR that arrived in the country last week.

The car will be wrapped in its livery before being formally launched at Phillip Island on Friday. The Victorian-based Privateer spent last season aboard his existing Honda Civic, before a switch to Melbourne Performance Centre-supported Audi RS3 sedan for the final Bathurst round last year, which he also raced in Tasmania in February.

After the first round at Symmons Plains, the series is led by HMO Customer Racing’s Bailey Sweeney on 137 points, with Wall Racing Honda Civic Type-R driver and current champion Tony D’Alberto close behind on 123.

The Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series will have three races on the May 13-14 weekend, all broadcast live on Stan Sport. Saturday’s opening race will also be shown on the Nine Network around Australia.