Alonso waiting for ‘unbreakable’ Red Bull to ‘crack’

Fernando Alonso has conceded that frustration is starting to creep in after scoring his fourth third place of the F1 season.

Alonso endured what he has described as a “lonely” Miami Grand Prix en route to a podium in which he again had two Red Bull drivers ahead of him.

Starting from second on the grid, the Aston Martin driver was unable to make any impression on polesitter Sergio Perez on the opening lap, and it was not long before Max Verstappen surged his way past after starting from ninth on the grid.

Despite the remarkable resurgence of Aston Martin this season which has caught many by surprise, and whilst Alonso is naturally delighted with his run of thirds, he is now wanting more.

There is an appreciation, however, that he is facing a dominant Red Bull team and he has to be patient if he is to end his 10-year winless drought in F1.

As to when he will challenge Verstappen and Perez for either a second place or a win, Alonso said: “At the beginning of the year a podium was amazing.

“Now, after four podiums, we obviously want more, at least a second place, but the two Red Bulls are always unbreakable and they are always super-fast.

“But maybe Monaco, maybe Barcelona we have a possibility.”

Alonso surprised by Ferrari

As to whether it was frustrating at being unable to finish higher than third, he added: “It is, it is.

“Obviously, we want to step higher on the podium for P2, and eventually one day we have an opportunity to win a race.

“At the moment it didn’t happen because Red Bull is better than us. It’s stronger, faster, and the reliability has always been outstanding for them as well, finishing both cars in every race.

“If one day there is a crack, if there is an opportunity, we need to make sure we are in that position and we’re still not making mistakes at any point in the weekend.”

The two-time F1 champion is at least appreciably happy with the AMR23 he has described as “amazing”.

The 41-year-old, however, finished 26 seconds behind Verstappen and seven seconds clear of fourth-placed George Russell in his Mercedes to underline the lonely nature of his grand prix.

Alonso has conceded he was anticipating more from Aston Martin’s primary rivals, adding: “Nothing really to do in front of us with the Red Bulls, and behind us, not much pressure.

“Maybe we did expect a little bit stronger opposition. The Ferraris, they were a little bit worse than expected.

“Not easy, it’s never easy, but it was a lonely race. In the end P3, and we take this good result.

“Fourth podium in five races, we only miss(ed out on another podium in) Baku by eight-tenths of a second, so it’s a good moment so far.”