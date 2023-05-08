Another second for Sargent

Tom Sargent has posted another second place at the third round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

The series was a support category at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix on the 5.4-kilometre circuit that encircles the home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, Hard Rock Stadium.

After qualifying fourth, the former Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia winner dropped to fifth after slight contact with the wall on the opening lap.

Running four-wide through the first turn, championship leader Riley Dickinson emerged in the lead from Long Beach winner Will Martin, Jimmy Llibre, and Varun Choksey before the latter was overtaken by McElrea Racing’s Sargent on lap three.

The 40-minute race had its first full course yellow with 16 minutes to go when Llibre came to a halt after suffering radiator damage from contact with another car. At the restart, Martin had contact with Dickinson in turn one, and was out shortly after with broken steering.

Sargent moved to second but couldn’t get past Dickinson who was able to hold on despite a damage rear wheel. It was their fourth one-two finish of the season and Sargent’s fifth consecutive second place.

In Race 2, Dickinson triumphed after a huge battle with Martin who grabbed the lead with a lunge at Turn 15. Dickinson then pulled a dramatic around the outside pass in the final complex and they banged wheels down the straight before the Race 1 winner retook the lead.

A full-course yellow bunched the field with 17 minutes remaining. On the restart, Sargent attacked Dickinson and Martin but was rear-ended by Kay van Berlo and fell back down the order and finished 21st.

Dickinson leads the series on 101 points, with Sargent in second on 83 and Martin third with 70.

The next round of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will take place at Watkins Glen International in New York on June 22-25.