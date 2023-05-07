VIDEO: Cupra TCR Australian delivery
Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 2:57pm
Watch the newest TCR car to land in Australia – the Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra – being unpacked at Melbourne Performance Centre by Michael Clemente, who’ll compete in it for the first time as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island May 12-14.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]