Starting Grid: Miami Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 5:15pm

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

1. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
4. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
5. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
6. George Russell
Mercedes
7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
9. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
10. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
11. Alex Albon
Williams
12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
13. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
14. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
15. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Lando Norris
McLaren
17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
18. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
19. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

