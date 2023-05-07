Starting Grid: Miami Grand Prix
Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 5:15pm
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|1. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|2. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|3. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|4. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|5. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|6. George Russell
Mercedes
|7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|8. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|9. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|10. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|11. Alex Albon
Williams
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|14. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|15. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Lando Norris
McLaren
|17. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|18. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|19. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]