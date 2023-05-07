Results: Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 6:59am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:27.713
|1:27.328
|1:26.841
|2
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:28.179
|1:27.097
|1:27.202
|3
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:27.686
|1:27.148
|1:27.349
|4
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:27.809
|1:27.673
|1:27.767
|5
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:28.061
|1:27.612
|1:27.786
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:28.086
|1:27.743
|1:27.804
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27.713
|1:26.964
|1:27.861
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:27.872
|1:27.444
|1:27.935
|9
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.363
|1:26.814
|0:00.000
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:27.864
|1:27.564
|0:00.000
|11
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:28.234
|1:27.795
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:27.945
|1:27.903
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27.846
|1:27.975
|14
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:28.180
|1:28.091
|15
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:28.325
|1:28.395
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:28.394
|17
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:28.429
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:28.476
|19
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:28.484
