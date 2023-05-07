> News > Formula 1

Results: Miami Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 6:59am

< Back

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:27.713 1:27.328 1:26.841
2 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:28.179 1:27.097 1:27.202
3 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:27.686 1:27.148 1:27.349
4 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:27.809 1:27.673 1:27.767
5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:28.061 1:27.612 1:27.786
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:28.086 1:27.743 1:27.804
7 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.713 1:26.964 1:27.861
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:27.872 1:27.444 1:27.935
9 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.363 1:26.814 0:00.000
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:27.864 1:27.564 0:00.000
11 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:28.234 1:27.795
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:27.945 1:27.903
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.846 1:27.975
14 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:28.180 1:28.091
15 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:28.325 1:28.395
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:28.394
17 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:28.429
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:28.476
19 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:28.484
20 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]