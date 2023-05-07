Monaco E-Prix winner ‘still developing’

Nick Cassidy admits he is still developing his craft despite taking Formula E victory at Monaco after a tight battle with Jaguar’s Mitch Evans.

The Envision Racing driver from ninth on the grid after struggling in both practice sessions and qualifying before securing his third win of the season under a Safety Car finish.

He stormed through the field early in the race, executing two double overtakes at the Grand Hotel Chicane before taking the lead on Lap 16 ahead of championship rivals Evans and Jake Dennis.

“I led too early and was too aggressive at points,” said Cassidy.

“I am still developing my craft. These guys in the top three are as well.

“It got to a stage where I knew we were fighting Mitch [Evans] and Jake Dennis [Avalanche Andretti] for the win.

“But how do you position yourself? What moves do you make? And how do you see it playing out?

“We saw the end result of the last three laps, but that’s the work done from 20 laps ago in this category. I’m enjoying it at the moment.”

Cassidy now sits at the top of the Formula E championship standings with 121 points, displacing Pascal Wehrlein who sits 20 points behind in second after he could only manage 10th place.

Cassidy’s back-to-back wins in Berlin and Monaco see Envision Racing in command of the teams’ standings, 13 points ahead of TAG Heuer Porsche.

“There’s a long way to go [in the championship],” said Cassidy.

“This guy, Mitch Evans, showed today how strong he is.

“So it’s going to be a really cool fight. But for the moment, let’s enjoy the fact we won in Monaco.”

Formula E returns for a double-header weekend in Jakarta on June 2-4 for Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 season.