> News > Formula 1

Miami Grand Prix free practice 3 results

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 3:53am

< Back
Max Verstappen was in total control of final practice for the Miami GP

Max Verstappen was in total control of final practice for the Miami GP

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

Read the full report here

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1:27.535
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 26 1:27.941 0:00.406
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:28.050 0:00.515
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27 1:28.125 0:00.590
5 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1:28.407 0:00.872
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 24 1:28.428 0:00.893
7 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 19 1:28.456 0:00.921
8 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 16 1:28.497 0:00.962
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 20 1:28.606 0:01.026
10 63 George Russell Mercedes 20 1:28.606 0:01.071
11 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 14 1:28.607 0:01.072
12 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 1:28.618 0:01.083
13 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 23 1:28.718 0:01.183
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 1:28.723 0:01.188
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 19 1:29.074 0:01.539
16 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 20 1:29.179 0:01.644
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 20 1:29.264 0:01.729
18 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 18 1:29.375 0:01.840
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren 18 1:29.401 0:01.866
20 21 Nyck de Vries AlphaTauri 22 1:29.447 0:01.912

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]