Miami Grand Prix free practice 3 results
Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 3:53am
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|18
|1:27.535
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|26
|1:27.941
|0:00.406
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:28.050
|0:00.515
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|27
|1:28.125
|0:00.590
|5
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|25
|1:28.407
|0:00.872
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|24
|1:28.428
|0:00.893
|7
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|19
|1:28.456
|0:00.921
|8
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|16
|1:28.497
|0:00.962
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|20
|1:28.606
|0:01.026
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|20
|1:28.606
|0:01.071
|11
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|14
|1:28.607
|0:01.072
|12
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:28.618
|0:01.083
|13
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|23
|1:28.718
|0:01.183
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:28.723
|0:01.188
|15
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|19
|1:29.074
|0:01.539
|16
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|20
|1:29.179
|0:01.644
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|20
|1:29.264
|0:01.729
|18
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|18
|1:29.375
|0:01.840
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|18
|1:29.401
|0:01.866
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|AlphaTauri
|22
|1:29.447
|0:01.912
