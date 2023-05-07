Magnussen targeting points after stunning Miami qualifying

Kevin Magnussen is targeting points in Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix after a stunning qualifying performance.

The Haas driver will start alongside Carlos Sainz on the second row after logging the fourth-quickest time in Qualifying 3.

He was a beneficiary of the late red flag, triggered by Charles Leclerc, as neither the Ferrari driver nor Max Verstappen could complete a final timed lap.

Magnussen’s early banker, set in the opening minutes of Qualifying 3, was therefore good enough to book his position on the second row of the grid.

“Pole position feels better, but I’m absolutely delighted with the results today,” said the man who claimed a surprise pole in Sao Paulo last year.

“Here in the US, at our home race, with all our big sponsors present here today, they must have had a thrill and I’m very happy.”

Magnussen and team-mate Nico Hulkenberg had flirted with the top 10 throughout the weekend’s three practice sessions before qualifying.

“We’ve been looking good,” he admitted.

“I don’t think we are fourth quickest but we’ve been looking competitive – actually, in the really high fuel yesterday looked very good.

“It’s nice to be starting all the way up there,” he added.

“I don’t think our car pace is good enough to stay there but at least we’re starting up there in a good position.

“The aim is to get points home tomorrow and I think that should be possible from where we’re starting.”

Haas introduced a new front wing in Azerbaijan a week ago and has a new floor this weekend.

According to its submission to the FIA, the floor is designed “with a better control of the pressure distribution and the management of the lateral flow, we have obtained improvement of the car aerodynamic efficiency at low, medium and high speed.”

That has proved to be the case, according to Magnussen.

“I think we found a bit of performance,” he said.

“We’re still looking through everything. Of course, after the race, these next two weeks, there’s going to be a lot more time to analyse stuff.

“But so far, it feels good. That’s always the first indicator. And also, with the result today, looks like it works.”

The Miami Grand Prix begins at 15:30 local time tomorrow (05:30 AEST Monday).