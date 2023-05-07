> Multimedia > Gallery
IMAGES: Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra TCR
Sunday 7th May, 2023 - 10:01am
The Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra TCR has landed on Australia soil in time for Round 2 of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on May 12-14.
The Cupra will replace the Audi RS3 sedan for Michael Clemente, with support from Melbourne Performance Centre.
MORE: Cupra TCR lands in Australia.
Ahead of a livery reveal later this week, the Cupra is the second new brand (not withstanding a 2019 cameo) that will join the TCR Australia grid next weekend, with Lynk & Co running its 03 TCR for the first time.
