IMAGES: Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra TCR

The Carl Cox Motorsport Cupra TCR has landed on Australia soil in time for Round 2 of the Shannons SpeedSeries at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

The Cupra will replace the Audi RS3 sedan for Michael Clemente, with support from Melbourne Performance Centre.

MORE: Cupra TCR lands in Australia.

Ahead of a livery reveal later this week, the Cupra is the second new brand (not withstanding a 2019 cameo) that will join the TCR Australia grid next weekend, with Lynk & Co running its 03 TCR for the first time.

 

