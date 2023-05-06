Results: Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 8:31am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|21
|1:27.930
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|25
|1:28.315
|0:00.385
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|20
|1:28.398
|0:00.468
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:28.419
|0:00.489
|5
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:28.660
|0:00.730
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:28.741
|0:00.811
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1:28.858
|0:00.928
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:28.930
|0:01.000
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|23
|1:28.937
|0:01.007
|10
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|25
|1:29.046
|0:01.116
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|21
|1:29.098
|0:01.168
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|20
|1:29.171
|0:01.241
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26
|1:29.181
|0:01.251
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:29.189
|0:01.259
|15
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|20
|1:29.216
|0:01.286
|16
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|23
|1:29.339
|0:01.409
|17
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|21
|1:29.393
|0:01.463
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:29.613
|0:01.683
|19
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|24
|1:29.928
|0:01.998
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|26
|1:30.038
|0:02.108
