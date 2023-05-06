> News > Formula 1

Results: Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 8:31am

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

Read the full report here.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 21 1:27.930
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 25 1:28.315 0:00.385
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 20 1:28.398 0:00.468
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:28.419 0:00.489
5 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 1:28.660 0:00.730
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:28.741 0:00.811
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1:28.858 0:00.928
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 1:28.930 0:01.000
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 23 1:28.937 0:01.007
10 23 Alex Albon Williams 25 1:29.046 0:01.116
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 21 1:29.098 0:01.168
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 20 1:29.171 0:01.241
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 26 1:29.181 0:01.251
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:29.189 0:01.259
15 63 George Russell Mercedes 20 1:29.216 0:01.286
16 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 23 1:29.339 0:01.409
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 21 1:29.393 0:01.463
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:29.613 0:01.683
19 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 24 1:29.928 0:01.998
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 26 1:30.038 0:02.108

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]