Results: Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 5:07am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18
|1:30.125
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|1:30.337
|00.212
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1:30.449
|00.324
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|22
|1:30.549
|00.424
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23
|1:30.724
|00.599
|6
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|1:31.104
|00.979
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:31.231
|01.106
|8
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|1:31.337
|01.212
|9
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|14
|1:31.392
|01.267
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|27
|1:31.542
|01.417
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|22
|1:31.566
|01.441
|12
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|24
|1:31.810
|01.685
|13
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|25
|1:31.853
|01.728
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|1:31.902
|01.777
|15
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|25
|1:31.903
|01.778
|16
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:31.997
|01.872
|17
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:32.134
|02.009
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|28
|1:32.169
|02.044
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|27
|1:32.619
|02.494
|20
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10
|1:34.637
|04.512
