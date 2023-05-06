> News > Formula 1

Results: Miami Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 5:07am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix from Miami International Autodrome.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 63 George Russell Mercedes 18 1:30.125
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1:30.337 00.212
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:30.449 00.324
4 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 22 1:30.549 00.424
5 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23 1:30.724 00.599
6 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 20 1:31.104 00.979
7 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24 1:31.231 01.106
8 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24 1:31.337 01.212
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 14 1:31.392 01.267
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 27 1:31.542 01.417
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 22 1:31.566 01.441
12 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 24 1:31.810 01.685
13 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 25 1:31.853 01.728
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 1:31.902 01.777
15 23 Alex Albon Williams 25 1:31.903 01.778
16 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:31.997 01.872
17 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:32.134 02.009
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 28 1:32.169 02.044
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 27 1:32.619 02.494
20 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri 10 1:34.637 04.512

