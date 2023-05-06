> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Miami Grand Prix Practice
Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 6:17pm
The 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix has seen Mercedes and Red Bull top a practice session each, with George Russell fastest in Practice 1 and Max Verstappen unbeaten in Practice 2.
Practice 3 takes place at 12:30 Saturday May 6 local time/0230 AEST Sunday May 7, ahead of Qualifying at 1600 local time Saturday May 6/0600 AEST Sunday May 7.
