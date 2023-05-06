Mortara expects Formula E ‘chaos’ in Monaco

Maserati MSG Racing driver Edoardo Mortara expects the Monaco E-Prix to be ‘chaos’ as the Formula E weekend descends on the principality this weekend.

In a season that has already seen a record number of overtakes, with more than 360 at Berlin, Mortara believes it will be much the same around the tight Monte Carlo circuit.

“Based on the last races in Sao Paulo and Berlin, we will get a lot of overtaking,” said the Maserati driver, a six-time Formula E winner.

“Even though the track is not as wide as Berlin, we will still get a lot of overtakes.

“The strategy will remain the same, as some of the early leaders will try to give up the lead and not give the slipstream to the others.

“That will create chaos!

“Monaco is a very special racing track with a lot of history,” he added.

“When you combine that with Maserati, such an iconic brand that has had great results in the past here, it’s tough not to feel the pressure.”

Season 9 has already seen six different race winners in the first eight races, with every full-time driver having scored a top ten finish.

Maximilian Guenther recently picked up Maserati’s first podium position in Berlin since the team’s 2023 debut in Formula E.

Although it was Maserati’s first podium in Berlin, Mortara did not have the perfect weekend in Tempelhof that his team-mate did.

“My Berlin race weekend wasn’t ideal,” said Mortara.

“I struggled with confidence in the car, especially in the one-lap performance, and also a little during the race.

“Motorsport is always a work in progress. It’s never black or white.”

Mortara sits 20th in the Championship standings whilst Guenther sits in 12th, Maserati rolls into Monaco seventh in the Teams’ standings.

The 36-year-old finished third last season with ROKiT Venturi Racing and was Vice-Champion in 2021, before he crossed over to the Italian team for 2023.

The Monaco Formula E weekend kicks off with Free Practice 1 at 15:25 AEST/07:25 local time.