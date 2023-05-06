Ferrari and Haas bring new floors to Miami

Ferrari and Haas have brought new floors for the Miami Grand Prix as the 10 F1 teams have scaled back overall this weekend in comparison to the raft of upgrades unveiled at the last race in Azerbaijan.

Both teams had always made clear they would bide their time with the first major update component, waiting until the fifth race of the latest F1 season to do so.

Ferrari, in particular, will be hoping the new floor provides race-day gains as the SF-23 has so far proven it has qualifying pace, but falls away in the grand prix.

That was especially highlighted around the Baku Street Circuit where Charles Leclerc was on pole position for both the sprint and grand prix but had to settle for second and third respectively in each event behind double winner Sergio Perez in his Red Bull.

According to Ferrari, the new floor is primarily designed to improve performance and flow conditioning, although the team states it is “part of the standard development cycle”.

It adds that “particular attention has been put on losses reduction in all the updated areas, with the aim to improve the overall aerodynamic performance and car efficiency”.

From Haas’ perspective, the new floor represents the first of a number of planned updates across the season, as opposed to the sole upgrade it applied to its car just after the midway point of last year.

Haas states that “with a better control of the pressure distribution and the management of the lateral flow, we have obtained improvement of the car aerodynamic efficiency at low, medium and high-speed”.

Updates from other teams include a new front wing and sidepod inlet on the AlphaTauri.

With regard to the front wing, in particular, compared to the launch spec, the outboard end has been modified to raise the tip elements, with small winglets added to the inboard side of the endplate close to its trailing edge.

The design is to reduce the tip losses generated by the assembly that passes inboard of the front tyre, in turn increasing the energy in the flowfield downstream, allowing the floor, in particular, to generate more load.

Aston Martin has added cooling louvres to its AMR23s, allowing more cooling flow to exit from the underbody cavity, increasing cooling capacity, and allowing operating targets to be met in hotter conditions.

Alfa Romeo, meanwhile, has a new beamwing, providing it with the option to run the component without its flap. It will deliver what it describes as “an additional aerodynamic solution to respond to the characteristics of the Miami track”.

Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, McLaren, and Williams have nothing new on their cars for this weekend.