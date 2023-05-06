> News > Formula E

Fenestraz stripped of Monaco pole

Damion Smy

By Damion Smy

Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 9:29pm

< Back

Sacha Fenestraz

Sacha Fenestraz has been stripped of  Monaco pole position, elevating McLaren NEOM driver Jack Hughes to first on the grid for the Monaco E-Prix.

The Nissan driver will now start second.

Fenestraz had dominated the final Duel against Hughes, who succumbed to the pressure and made a mistake as he tried to match the Frenchman’s times.

Yet Fenestraz’s pole lap was under investigation and has now been deleted due to “a power usage over [the] regulatory limit of 350kW”.

 

Read the full Monaco E-Prix qualifying report here.

More to come.  

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]dcafe.com