Fenestraz stripped of Monaco pole

Sacha Fenestraz has been stripped of Monaco pole position, elevating McLaren NEOM driver Jack Hughes to first on the grid for the Monaco E-Prix.

The Nissan driver will now start second.

Fenestraz had dominated the final Duel against Hughes, who succumbed to the pressure and made a mistake as he tried to match the Frenchman’s times.

Yet Fenestraz’s pole lap was under investigation and has now been deleted due to “a power usage over [the] regulatory limit of 350kW”.

Your official starting grid for the 2023 #MonacoEPrix 🇲🇨 — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) May 6, 2023

