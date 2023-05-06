Fenestraz stripped of Monaco pole
By Damion Smy
Saturday 6th May, 2023 - 9:29pm
Sacha Fenestraz has been stripped of Monaco pole position, elevating McLaren NEOM driver Jack Hughes to first on the grid for the Monaco E-Prix.
The Nissan driver will now start second.
Fenestraz had dominated the final qualifying Duel against Hughes, who succumbed to the pressure and made a mistake as he tried to match the Frenchman’s times.
Yet Fenestraz’s pole lap was under investigation and has now been deleted due to “a power usage over [the] regulatory limit of 350kW”.
