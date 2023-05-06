Horner reveals cost of latest Ricciardo shoey

It seems Daniel Ricciardo still likes to get people to do a ‘shoey’ – as Christian Horner found out to his cost on Thursday night in Miami.

Thankfully, it was in the aid of a very good cause, namely, the ‘Wings for Life’ charity with which Red Bull is heavily involved, and whose aim is to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

At the latest event ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull team boss Horner was tasked with doing another ‘shoey’, as he did after Ricciardo spearheaded a one-two with Max Verstappen in the 2016 Malaysian Grand Prix.

“You would have thought he’d have given them up by now,” said Horner when asked about the latest glug of champagne from a Ricciardo shoe.

“But it was for the Wings for Life charity and somebody very kindly donated US$15,000 to drink out of his shoe.

“It’s such a good charity that you couldn’t refuse it.”

At least there was a subtle difference on this occasion.

“Thankfully, it was a new shoe,” added Horner. “Whereas the previous one I had was out of a very sweaty boot, which thankfully, it wasn’t last night.”