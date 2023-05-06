Bargwanna set for V8 Touring Cars debut

Jude Bargwanna will debut in the Kumho V8 Touring Cars debut at Phillip Island next weekend.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of Scott and nephew of Jason, will join Anderson Motorsport in the team’s Ford Falcon FG that Brad Vaughan won the Dunlop Super 3 Series in last year.

“I am very excited, it’s cool to partner with Anderson Motorsport and get in a V8 supercar for the first time, it’s been a cool lead up to Phillip Island,” the young Bargwanna said.

“I have recently done Formula Ford and S5000s, so this is my first time in a V8, but I have gotten quite comfortable in the car during the lead up to next week.

He has already done a test day at the Sydney Motorsport Park.

“It went really well, so I will now do some simulator work in the coming week, and we will then jump into the car Friday for practice,” he added.

“My career aspiration is to get into Supercars, and the more people you talk to, they tell you to get on the V8 bandwagon as quickly as possible. It’s about getting inside a Supercar quick, so you can learn how they handle with a lot of grip and horsepower.

“This series as not only is it an affordable option, but a great opportunity to get in the car and learn all the ropes.

“It’s a great addition behind Super2 and 3, it provides a great platform to grow.”

Winning at Phillip Island is the only thing on his mind. “We are here to win, I don’t go racing to come second or third, we are here to win and take home that championship,” Bargwanna stated.

Winning runs in the blood of the Bargwanna family, coming from a long line of racers going back to Alf and Harry Bargwanna in the 1960s.

“It’s good to have the experience there, I can take what I need, but at the end of the day I’m here to make a name for myself and forge my own pathway.”

The new era of the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series kicks off at the Shannons SpeedSeries Phillip Island event on May 12-14.